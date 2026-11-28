Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) at UCSD Tritons (3-3)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Tritons -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts Loyola Marymount after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 22 points in UCSD’s 88-79 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Tritons have gone 3-0 in home games. UCSD ranks fifth in the Big West with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Olavi Suutela averaging 1.8.

The Lions are 0-1 on the road. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Andy Sigiscar averaging 2.9.

UCSD scores 83.8 points, 13.7 more per game than the 70.1 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 11.5 per game UCSD gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eaglestaff is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Tritons. Rahmir Barno is averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50.8%.

Zion Sensley averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Jevon Porter is averaging 14.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press