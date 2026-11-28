Weber State Wildcats (2-5) at CSU Fullerton Titans (3-2)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

LINE: Titans -11.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays Weber State after Christian WIlliams scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 92-75 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Titans are 1-0 on their home court. CSU Fullerton has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road. Weber State gives up 88.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.9 points per game.

CSU Fullerton scores 85.8 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 88.9 Weber State allows. Weber State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than CSU Fullerton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals. Joshua Ward is shooting 46.6% and averaging 18.8 points.

Augustine Ekwe is shooting 65.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Wildcats. Dylan Warlick is averaging 11.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press