BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Patrick Coan passed for two touchdowns and Connor Poole kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired to give Lehigh a 17-14 win over Albany on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The 12th-seeded Mountain Hawks (11-2) will play at No. 5 seed Stephen F. Austin in the second round next Saturday.

Coan threw third-quarter touchdown passes to Jamaire Harden and Landon Kennel of 37 and 57 yards, respectively, to rally Lehigh from a 7-0 halftime deficit.

Albany (8-5) tied the game on Aidan Semo’s 2-yard run to complete a 40-yard drive with three minutes remaining, but Coan connected with Bryce Werner on a 43-yard play to the Albany 24, and seven plays later Poole kicked the game-winner.

Coan was 7-of-17 passing with two interceptions but made his completions count for 167 yards and the two scores. Luke Yoder rushed for 97 yards on 29 carries.

Kai Colon was 9-of-17 passing for 76 yards, including a touchdown pass to B.J. Norman for the Great Danes.

Lehigh advances to the second round for the third straight year.

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