HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 20 points as Hofstra beat Vermont 82-64 on Sunday.

Moore went 8 of 14 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Pride (3-5). Nick Jefferson added 18 points and seven assists while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line. Deywilk Tavarez had 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Will Davies finished with 17 points and five assists for the Catamounts (3-7). Vermont also got 14 points from Hayden Johns. Noah Barnett finished with 10 points.

Hofstra took the lead for good lead less than 5 minutes into the game and the score was 42-26 at halftime, with Tavarez racking up 10 points. Hofstra pulled away with a 9-1 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 21 points. The Pride outscored Vermont by two points in the final half, as Moore led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.