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ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jake Hall scored 40 points as New Mexico beat Utah State 77-71 on Sunday.

Hall shot 13 for 19 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lobos (5-2). Hudson Mayes scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds.

Karson Templin finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (7-1). Utah State also got 17 points and eight rebounds from Connor Turnbull. Dallin Hall finished with 14 points. The loss snapped the Aggies’ seven-game winning streak.

Jake Hall scored 19 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press