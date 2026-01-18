Klapka’s goal and assist help power the Flames to a 4-2 win over the Islanders

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Adam Klapka had a goal and an assist for his first multi-point game of the season as the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 4-2 on Saturday.

Yegor Sharangovich, Justin Kirkland and Yan Kuznetsov also scored for Calgary, which has won three of its last four. Kevin Bahl had his first multi-point game since Dec. 5, 2023, finishing with two assists. Dustin Wolf had 28 stops and snapped his five-game losing streak.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anders Lee scored for New York, which is 2-2-1 with two games left in its seven-game trip, it’s longest of the season. David Rittich made 15 saves in the loss and slipped to 11-6-3.

Up 2-0 midway through the second period, the Flames doubled their lead when Kirkland and Kuznetsov scored two minutes apart.

In four games since sliding into Blake Coleman’s spot on a line with Mikael Backlund and Matt Coronato, Sharangovich has five points (two goals, three assists) for the Flames. Coleman (upper body) remains on injured reserve. While Backlund had his three-game point streak (2-3-5) snapped, Connor Zary extended his to a career-high five games.

Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson had an assist and became the seventh defenseman in Flames history to record five straight 20-assist seasons. He joins Al MacInnis, Gary Suter, Mark Giordano, TJ Brodie, Derek Morris, and Randy Manery.

Rittich, who broke into the NHL and played four seasons in Calgary, has yet to defeat his former team. In six games, he fell to 0-4-2. The 33-year-old Czech was playing his 250th NHL game and came in on a roll, going 8-3-3 with a .920 save percentage over his last 14 starts.

Up next

Islanders: At Vancouver on Monday in the sixth game of a seven-game trip.

Flames: Host the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

