Shesterkin makes 28 saves and has an assist as Rangers beat Mammoth 4-2 for 3rd straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves and had an assist on Eeli Tolvanen’s empty-net goal with 1:15 remaining and the New York Rangers beat the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on Sunday night.

Three nights after becoming the first Rangers goalie to score, Shesterkin got his fourth career assist when he made a long pass to Will Cuylle before Tolvanen scored for the third straight game.

Gabe Perreault scored the tiebreaking goal 3:15 into the third and J.T. Miller scored with 7:13 remaining as the retooled Rangers won their third straight after opening with a loss.

Perreault snapped a 1-1 tie by pouncing on a loose puck after goalie Karel Vejmelka made a pad save on Alexis Lafreniere. Vejmelka did not control the rebound and Perreault’s shot from slightly inside the left circle sailed into the open net.

Miller scored when he deflected Vladislav Gavrikov’s shot by Vejmelka for a 3-1 lead. Gavrikov scored late on a shot from the point late in the first period before setting up Miller.

Nick Schmaltz backhanded a rebound off Clayton Keller’s shot in the second for the Mammoth, who were trying to open 3-0-0 for the second time in three seasons in Utah. Andrew Peeke scored with 5:03 remaining for Utah.

Vejmelka made 18 saves, including a pair on Lafreniere on breakaways.

Vincent Trochek was given a video tribute and a nice ovation from the crowd during a break in the first period. Trocheck was traded to Utah in July after totaling 89 goals and 253 points in 313 games for the Rangers in the past four seasons.

The Rangers played with 11 forwards for most of the game after Joe Velano exited with a lower-body injury after his leg got tangled with Keller along the boards near the New York bench 9:21 into the first.

Up next

Utah: At New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Rangers: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press