ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy had two goals and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild scored six goals in the first 23 minutes as they cruised to their fourth straight victory, 7-3 over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Brock Faber, Blake Coleman, Maxim Shabanov, Marcus Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Central Division-leading Wild (16-3-4), who haven’t lost in regulation since Oct. 22 at Calgary, a span of 12 games. Kirill Kaprizov had three assists to reach 40 points on the season.

Nicolas Hague, Jonathan Marchessault and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators (11-6-5), who have lost their last two after a seven-game win streak.

Nashville’s Justus Annunen was pulled early in the second period after allowing six goals on 20 shots, replaced by top goaltender Juuse Saros, who stopped 17 of 18 shots.

Jesper Wallstedt had an easier night, making 25 saves for Minnesota.

It was the highest-scoring game of the season for the Wild, who have 18 goals over their past three games.

Shabanov and Boldy scored 43 seconds apart late in the first period to make it 4-0. Boldy scored again 59 seconds into the second period on the power play. Hague got the Predators on the board 53 seconds later, but Foligno made it 6-1 17 seconds after that. Nick Foligno had the assist on his younger brother’s first goal of the season.

Eriksson Ek capped the scoring with 5 seconds left in the second.

Up next

Predators: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Wild: At Calgary on Thursday night.

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