NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jake Evans scored the go-ahead goal, captain Nick Suzuki ended his team’s long power-play drought and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night to halt a two-game skid.

Connor Hellebuyck got a piece of Evans’ shot with his glove but could not keep it out of the net. The goal with 13:43 left sparked “Go, Habs, go!” chants from the many Canadiens fans in attendance.

Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 27 shots and lost for the first time in eight starts since joining New Jersey in a trade from Winnipeg in late October.

Despite Timo Meier setting up a goal by Luke Evangelista and scoring on a breakaway fresh out of the penalty box, the Devils had their two-game winning streak snapped, losing for just the second time in their past nine.

The Canadiens only trailed for 40 seconds after Evangelista’s goal, as Alex Newhook got in on net and made a nifty move to beat Hellebuyck and tie it. After spending time practicing the power play on Tuesday and devoting significant conversation to what was going wrong, they came up empty on their first two chances.

With Montreal’s run at 0 for its past 14, a parade to the penalty box eventually came back to bite New Jersey. Suzuki drew a tripping penalty on Brenden Dillon, then deflected Lane Hutson’s point shot in past Hellebuyck with 41.9 seconds remaining in the first period.

Jacob Fowler stopped all 20 shots he faced in the second and third, finishing with 27 saves and avoiding what would have been his first time losing consecutive games this season. He and his teammates successfully killed a penalty in the final minutes to seal it.

Up next

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes is set to start in net at defending champion Carolina on Thursday night in the second half of a back-to-back.

Devils: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer