CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Nazar and Tyler Bertuzzi each scored twice for the Chicago Blackhawks, who lost center Connor Bedard to injury while handing the Toronto Maple Leafs their seventh straight loss, 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Bedard and Oliver Moore also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who have not lost in regulation in their last three games — their longest such stretch of the season.

Bedard gave Chicago the lead for good on his seventh goal with 1:19 left in the second period, which made it 3-2. He then left abruptly after he tried to take a faceoff 54 seconds into the third period. Bedard’s right hand was struck by the stick of Toronto’s Nick Paul, and he yelled out before skating directly to the bench and locker room with his hand elevated.

Bedard injured his right shoulder on a faceoff against St. Louis last December and missed nearly a month. He also had left shoulder surgery in the offseason.

The Blackhawks marked the 100th anniversary of the franchise’s inaugural game, which they played against the Toronto St. Pats. A few months later, that team changed its name to the Maple Leafs.

The Blackhawks put the game away with three goals in a span of 3:03 in the third period. Bertuzzi connected twice and Moore once in the flurry against Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 19 saves on 25 shots.

Easton Cowan, Teddy Blueger and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs, whose slide is their longest since March 2015.

Chicago’s Spencer Knight stopped 31 shots and defenseman Sam Rinzel finished with three assists.

The Blackhawks entered with the NHL’s third-worst power play at 14.3% but went 2 for 3 with the man advantage. Chicago has five power-play goals in its last eight attempts.

Cowan opened the scoring 3:22 into the first period on a rebound from the edge of the crease. Nazar closed in through the left circle and fired in a power-play goal at with 6:43 left in the second to tie it at 1-all.

Up next

Maple Leafs: At Los Angeles on Thursday

Blackhawks: Host Columbus on Thursday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press