Golden Knights beat the Canucks 3-2 on Gatcomb’s go-ahead goal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Marc Gatcomb scored the go-ahead goal late on the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights downed the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday night.

Mitch Marner scored his first goal of the season and Victor Olofsson added a power-play score for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill stopped 17 of the 19 shots he faced, including a key save midway through the third when he slid well out of his crease to deny Liam Ohgren on a short-handed breakaway.

Canucks winger Paul Cotter opened the scoring with a power-play goal late in the first period, extending his season-opening point streak to four games with four goals and two assists across that stretch.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki also scored for Vancouver while Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves in a bounceback performance from Thursday night when he gave up eight goals on 20 shots in the Canucks’ 9-7 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

After putting up 17 goals over their first three games of the season, Vancouver struggled to generate offense against Vegas, with just 19 shots in the game.

The Golden Knights had ample scoring opportunities with five power plays and found success with the extra man with a five-forward unit.

The Golden Knights took the 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at the 14:30 mark of the second after Lankinen stopped a shot from Jack Eichel. The rebound popped out to Mark Stone at the goal line and he sent a pass to Olofsson, who fired a shot into the top of the net to make it 2-1 for Vegas.

Vegas has now won eight straight games against Vancouver dating to Dec. 19, 2024.

Up next

Canucks: Begin a six-game road trip on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Golden Knights: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

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