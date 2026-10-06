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Jets edge Penguins 3-2 as Cole Perfetti scores 9 seconds after tying goal

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By AP News
Jets Penguins Hockey

Jets Penguins Hockey

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PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist, Clay Stevenson made 29 saves, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Monday night.

Pittsburgh’s Declan Carlile scored 8:53 into the third period to tie the game at 2-2, but Cole Perfetti scored the winner on a wrist shot just nine seconds later, assisted by Josh Morrissey, to put the Jets ahead to stay.

Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who have won two in a row after losing their season opener.

Benjamin Kindel also scored for the Penguins and Carlile added an assist. Sergei Murashov made 30 saves for the Penguins.

The Jets outhit the Penguins by 12, 23 to 11.

Up next

Jets: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

Penguins: Visit the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

Up next

Jets: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Penguins: At the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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