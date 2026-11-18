WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tyler Boucher scored the game-winner in his NHL debut to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Boucher’s second-period goal helped the Senators (14-6-2) extend their point streak to six games (5-0-1) and halted Winnipeg’s six-game win streak.

Forward Drake Batherson scored on the power play for Ottawa. Linus Ullmark made 20 saves.

Viggo Bjorck scored for the Jets in his NHL debut. Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots for Winnipeg (10-9-3).

After a scoreless first period, Batherson recorded his 11th goal of the season at 3:06 of the second. Boucher’s goal followed 58 seconds later.

Boucher scored after a Jets turnover in their own end. Thomas Chabot got the puck near the point and sent it to Boucher, who shot it through defenseman Tyrel Bauer’s legs and past Skinner. Boucher’s parents, Brian and Melissa, were in the stands and captured on the scoreboard video cheering for their son. Brian was an NHL goalie, playing 328 regular-season games for seven teams from 1999-2013.

Bjorck made it 2-1 at 9:24 of the middle period.

The 23-year-old Boucher was selected 10th overall in the 2021 NHL draft, but battled with injuries for a number of seasons. He was recalled from the AHL Belleville Senators on Sunday.

Bjorck was Winnipeg’s first-round pick (eighth overall) in this year’s draft.

Fans chanted “Viggo, Viggo!” after the 18-year-old Swede scored his first NHL goal in his 22nd game. After a Senators turnover behind their net, Winnipeg captain Adam Lowry got the puck and sent it out front to Bjorck for a quick shot past Ullmark.

Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele remains one goal away (379) from setting the franchise record for career goals.

Up next

Senators: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Jets: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday.

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