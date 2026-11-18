TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored twice, Nikita Kucherov had two assists in his 900th career game, and John Carlson had three assists against his former team as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Tuesday.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves for Tampa Bay, which improved to 9-1 at home on the season.

Rookie Sam O’Reilly scored his first career NHL goal. Charle-Edouard D’Astous and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning.

Alex Tuch and Ryan Leonard scored for Washington, which fell to 2-5 in the past seven games. Logan Thompson finished with 21 saves.

Tampa Bay scored three goals on the first four shots of the game.

O’Reilly came off the bench to take a pass from Jeffrey Viel for a wrist shot to the top right post at 2:11 for his first goal in his fourth career game.

D’Astous scored from the slot at 10:36 while Guentzel scored his first of the game off a rebound of a Kucherov shot at 13:11.

Tuch cut the lead to 3-1 with his 12th of the season at 16:12.

Guentzel regained the three-goal lead for Tampa Bay at 11:34 of the second period, tipping a Carlson pass.

Cirelli added an empty net goal with 2:41 left.

Brayden Point returned from injured reserve after three games and Cirelli and Erik Cernak both returned after two-game absences, but the Lightning were already without Conor Geekie and leading goal-scorer Brandon Hagel for the game before center Zemgus Girgensons left the game following a hit by Matt Roy in the first period.

Up next

Capitals: host Philadelphia on Thursday

Lightning: host Edmonton on Thursday

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By ERIK ERLENDSSON

Associated Press