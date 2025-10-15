Skip to main content
Vegas takes on Boston after Eichel’s 2-goal performance

By AP News

Boston Bruins (3-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2-0-2, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Boston Bruins after Jack Eichel scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

Vegas went 50-22-10 overall and 31-11-5 at home last season. The Golden Knights scored 274 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 30.2 shots per game.

Boston had a 33-39-10 record overall and a 13-25-3 record in road games last season. The Bruins scored 35 power-play goals last season on 230 chances for a 15.2% success rate.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

