Vancouver visits Dallas after Sherwood’s 2-goal game

By AP News

Vancouver Canucks (1-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (3-0, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Dallas Stars after Kiefer Sherwood scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas went 50-26-6 overall and 35-13-3 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Stars averaged 26.3 saves per game last season while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

Vancouver went 38-30-14 overall and 21-14-6 in road games last season. The Canucks scored 233 total goals last season (2.8 per game on 25.5 shots per game).

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

