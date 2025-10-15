Skip to main content
Carolina brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Anaheim

By AP News

Carolina Hurricanes (3-0, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim had a 35-37-10 record overall and a 21-18-2 record in home games last season. The Ducks scored 26 power-play goals last season on 221 chances for an 11.8% success rate.

Carolina had a 47-30-5 record overall and a 20-23-5 record in road games last season. The Hurricanes scored 266 goals while giving up 230 last season for a +36 goal differential.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

