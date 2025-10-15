Skip to main content
Los Angeles faces Pittsburgh in a non-conference matchup

By AP News

Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-2-1, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles went 48-25-9 overall and 33-7-4 in home games a season ago. The Kings scored 249 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.0 per game on 28.0 shots per game.

Pittsburgh went 34-36-12 overall and 13-21-7 in road games last season. Goalies for the Penguins averaged 26.7 saves per game last season while conceding 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

