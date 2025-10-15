Skip to main content
Montreal looks to keep win streak going, hosts Nashville

By AP News

Nashville Predators (2-1-1, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens are looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Nashville Predators.

Montreal went 40-31-11 overall and 24-13-6 at home a season ago. The Canadiens scored 243 total goals last season, with 47 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals.

Nashville went 30-44-8 overall and 10-26-5 on the road last season. The Predators scored 50 power-play goals last season on 229 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

