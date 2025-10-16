Skip to main content
Detroit plays Tampa Bay following Appleton’s 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Mason Appleton’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Red Wings’ 4-1 win.

Detroit had a 39-35-8 record overall while going 11-13-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Red Wings averaged 2.9 goals on 27.4 shots per game last season.

Tampa Bay went 47-27-8 overall and 12-16-3 in division games last season. The Lightning scored 60 power-play goals last season on 232 chances for a 25.9% success rate.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

