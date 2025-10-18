Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tampa Bay visits Columbus in Eastern Conference action

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -114, Lightning -106; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Columbus went 40-33-9 overall and 26-10-5 in home games last season. The Blue Jackets scored 267 total goals last season, with 35 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals.

Tampa Bay had a 47-27-8 record overall and a 19-20-4 record on the road last season. The Lightning scored 292 total goals last season, with 60 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.