Canadiens bring winning streak into home matchup with the Rangers

New York Rangers (2-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens come into a matchup with the New York Rangers as winners of four consecutive games.

Montreal is 2-0-0 at home and 4-1 overall. The Canadiens have gone 4-0-0 when scoring three or more goals.

New York has a 2-0-1 record on the road and a 2-3-1 record overall. The Rangers have a +two scoring differential, with 11 total goals scored and nine given up.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press