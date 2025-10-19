Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Red Wings host the Oilers after overtime win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Edmonton Oilers (2-2-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -142, Red Wings +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Edmonton Oilers after the Red Wings took down the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime.

Detroit has a 4-1 record overall and a 3-1-0 record on its home ice. The Red Wings have a 3-1-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Edmonton is 2-2-1 overall and 1-2-0 in road games. The Oilers are 1-1-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.