Red Wings host the Oilers after overtime win

Edmonton Oilers (2-2-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -142, Red Wings +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Edmonton Oilers after the Red Wings took down the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime.

Detroit has a 4-1 record overall and a 3-1-0 record on its home ice. The Red Wings have a 3-1-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Edmonton is 2-2-1 overall and 1-2-0 in road games. The Oilers are 1-1-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press