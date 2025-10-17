Skip to main content
Hurricanes bring win streak into matchup with the Kings

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Carolina Hurricanes (4-0, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-3-1, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles went 48-25-9 overall and 33-7-4 at home a season ago. The Kings committed 283 total penalties last season, averaging 3.5 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

Carolina has a 2-0-0 record on the road and a 4-0 record overall. The Hurricanes have scored 19 total goals (4.8 per game) to rank second in league play.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

