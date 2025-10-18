Skip to main content
Sharks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Penguins

By AP News

Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-2-2, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -141, Sharks +118; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins.

San Jose went 20-50-12 overall and 12-27-2 in home games a season ago. The Sharks had a -102 goal differential last season, scoring 208 goals while allowing 310.

Pittsburgh has a 3-2 record overall and a 2-1-0 record on the road. The Penguins have a 3-1-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

