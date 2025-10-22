Bruins bring losing streak into home matchup against the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (3-2-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to end their five-game slide when they play the Anaheim Ducks.

Boston has a 2-2-0 record in home games and a 3-5 record overall. The Bruins have a 1-3-0 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Anaheim has a 3-2-1 record overall and a 2-1-1 record on the road. The Ducks are 2-0-1 in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press