Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
63.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Predators bring losing streak into game against the Canucks

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Vancouver Canucks (4-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-3-2, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will try to break a four-game skid when they play the Vancouver Canucks.

Nashville has a 1-1-1 record at home and a 2-3-2 record overall. The Predators have a 1-0-2 record in games decided by one goal.

Vancouver has a 3-2-0 record on the road and a 4-3 record overall. The Canucks are 3-0-0 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.