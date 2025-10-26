Skip to main content
Blackhawks take on the Kings following Donato’s 2-goal game

By AP News

Los Angeles Kings (3-3-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-2, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -148, Blackhawks +124; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Los Angeles Kings after Ryan Donato scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Chicago is 2-1-1 at home and 4-2-2 overall. The Blackhawks are 2-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Los Angeles has a 3-1-2 record on the road and a 3-3-3 record overall. The Kings have given up 30 goals while scoring 25 for a -5 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

