Carolina plays San Jose following Blake’s 2-goal showing

San Jose Sharks (13-13-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (17-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -323, Sharks +257; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the San Jose Sharks after Jackson Blake’s two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Hurricanes’ 6-3 win.

Carolina is 17-8-2 overall and 9-4-1 in home games. The Hurricanes have given up 77 goals while scoring 92 for a +15 scoring differential.

San Jose has a 13-13-3 record overall and a 4-8-0 record in road games. The Sharks have conceded 97 goals while scoring 81 for a -16 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored nine goals with 17 assists for the Hurricanes. Shayne Gostisbehere has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 14 goals and 26 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has scored five goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

