Ducks host the Blackhawks after shootout win

Chicago Blackhawks (12-10-6, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-10-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -198, Blackhawks +164; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Chicago Blackhawks after the Ducks beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a shootout.

Anaheim has a 17-10-1 record overall and a 10-4-0 record in home games. The Ducks have gone 5-1-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Chicago is 6-5-3 on the road and 12-10-6 overall. The Blackhawks have gone 4-5-4 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Blackhawks won the last matchup 5-3. Connor Bedard scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has scored 13 goals with six assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Bedard has 18 goals and 20 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press