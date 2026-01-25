Taylor Heise and Kendall Coyne Schofield help Frost beat Sirens 6-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Taylor Heise and Kendall Coyne Schofield scored first-period goals just 12 seconds apart to help the Minnesota Frost beat the New York Sirens 6-2 on Sunday.

Katy Knoll added two goals, which included an empty-netter, for Minnesota (6-2-3-3). Grace Zumwinkle and Kelly Pannek each scored a goal and Abby Hustler had two assists. Maddie Rooney had 25 saves.

Kristyna Kaltounkova scored her ninth goal of the season for New York (7-0-2-6) and Anna Bargman scored her second goal this season with six minutes to play.

Heise cut in front of the net, took a pass from Mae Batherson, and flicked a back-hand shot into the net to open the scoring 6:12 into the game. Shortly after the ensuing faceoff, a Frost turnover near the center line led to a jailbreak goal by Coyne Schofield that made it 2-0.

Coyne Schofield leads the PWHL in goals (10) and points (16).

Kaltounkova scored with 1:32 left in the first period to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Kayle Osborne stopped 21 shots for the Sirens.

Fans at the Grand Casino Arena chanted “ICE out now!” and there was a moment of silence for Alex Pretti — the second Minneapolis resident killed by federal officers this month — prior to the start of the game.

Up next

New York: The Sirens visit Boston on Wednesday.

Minnesota: The Frost host Vancouver on Wednesday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey