Gardiner, Daniel and Karvinen score goals, Goldeneyes beat Torrent 3-1

DENVER (AP) — Jenn Gardiner, Izzy Daniel and Michelle Karvinen each scored a goal on Sunday to help the Vancouver Goldeneyes beat the Seattle Torrent 3-1 at Ball Arena as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

Emerance Maschmeyer had 33 saves for the Goldeneyes.

Jessie Eldridge scored a goal for Seattle (4-1-2-6), which beat Toronto 6-4 on Tuesday, has lost three of four. Hannah Murphy had 28 saves.

After Murphy stopped a one-timer by Gardiner, Hannah Miller passed it to Daniel for a tap-in goal that gave the Goldeneyes the lead for good with 13:37 left in the game.

Karvinen capped the scoring with 6:18 to play.

Vancouver (5-1-2-7) beat the Torrent 4-3 in overtime in the season opener for both teams.

Gardiner’s goal with five seconds left in the first period gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead. From the left side, Gardiner slipped a low wrister inside the back post.

Eldridge beat the defense to a puck pushed ahead by Julia Gosling and beat Maschmeyer stick side with 6:20 left in the second period to make it 1-1.

Up next

Seattle: The Torrent visits Ottawa on Wednesday.

Vancouver: The Goldeneyes play Wednesday at Minnesota.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey