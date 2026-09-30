Rangers host the Lightning in Eastern Conference action

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lightning -143, Rangers +118; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning square off in Eastern Conference action.

New York went 34-39-9 overall and 14-20-7 at home a season ago. The Rangers scored 53 power-play goals last season on 215 chances for a 24.6% success rate.

Tampa Bay had a 50-26-6 record overall and a 26-12-6 record in road games last season. The Lightning scored 286 total goals last season (50 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Rangers: Aidan Thompson: out (lower-body), Adam Sykora: out (lower-body).

Lightning: Dominic James: out (hand), Yanni Gourde: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press