Vancouver hosts Edmonton following Cotter’s 2-goal performance

Edmonton Oilers (0-0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1-0, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Oilers -205, Canucks +164; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers after Paul Cotter’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Canucks’ 6-5 overtime win.

Vancouver had a 25-49-8 record overall while going 8-16-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Canucks had a 21.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 51 goals on 234 chances.

Edmonton had a 41-30-11 record overall and went 18-10-4 in Pacific Division games last season. The Oilers scored 68 power-play goals last season on 222 chances for a 30.6% success rate.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (hip), Filip Chytil: out (shoulder).

Oilers: Jason Dickinson: out (foot), Alec Regula: out (undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: out (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: out (knee), Matt Savoie: out (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press