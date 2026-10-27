Blackhawks take on the Kings on losing streak

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Los Angeles Kings (3-5-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-8, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Kings -123, Blackhawks +101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings after losing three in a row.

Chicago is 3-4-0 at home and 3-8 overall. The Blackhawks have gone 1-3-0 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Los Angeles has a 2-2-2 record in road games and a 3-5-2 record overall. The Kings have gone 1-1-2 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Bowen Byram: day to day (upper-body).

Kings: Jakub Dvorak: out (upper-body), Quinton Byfield: day to day (upper body), Mats Zuccarello: out (upper-body), Kevin Fiala: out (leg), Jan Jenik: out (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press