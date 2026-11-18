SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Castagna scored his first career NHL goal and added another, and Dustin Wolf made 21 saves as the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Matt Coronato and Martin Pospisil each scored for Calgary (10-11-1), with Pospisil adding an assist. Simon Nemec also scored.

Adam Gaudette and Mason Marchment scored for the Sharks (10-12-2). Yaroslav Askarov stopped 24 shots.

Gaudette opened the scoring early in the first period for his second goal of the season after Marchment found him with a backdoor pass.

Coronato tied the game moments later with his fifth goal of the season, finishing a 3-on-1 opportunity.

Pospisil gave Calgary a 2-1 lead late in the first period with his fourth goal of the season on a backhand shot.

Nemec extended the lead to 3-1 early in the second period with a power-play goal, his first goal for Calgary since being traded from the New Jersey Devils in June.

Castagna made it 4-1 early in the third period, and boos broke out from fans at SAP Center.

Marchment scored a late power-play goal to cut Calgary’s lead to 4-2, but Castagna scored his second goal with a minute remaining in the third period on a backhand shot.

Up next

Flames: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Sharks: Host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By HADDY BARGHOUTI

Associated Press