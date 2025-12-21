Skip to main content
Commanders QB Marcus Mariota leaves game against Eagles with an injured right hand

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Eagles Commanders Football

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, starting in place of the shut-down Jayden Daniels, hurt his right hand and was replaced by third-stringer Josh Johnson early in the third quarter Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mariota was shaken up at the end of the opening drive of the second half. He went into the blue medical tent on Washington’s sideline, then later jogged toward the locker room, and the Commanders said Mariota was evaluated for a concussion and cleared. But the team also said he was questionable to return with an injured right hand.

Mariota was 7 for 14 for 95 yards when he left. Washington led 10-7 at the time, but Philadelphia then put together 17-play, 83-yard TD drive to go ahead 14-10.

This was Mariota’s eighth start of the season in place of Daniels for the Commanders, who are sitting last season’s AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year the rest of the way.

Johnson had made brief appearances earlier this season but hadn’t thrown a pass.

