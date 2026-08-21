Saints have fight-free joint practice with Rams 2 days after brawl-filled workout with Cowboys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New Orleans Saints once again proved they know how to behave in any joint practice that isn’t with the Dallas Cowboys.

Two days after the Saints and Cowboys got into so many fights in Oxnard that the NFL fined both teams $500,000, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams had no issues or after-the-whistle clashes during a joint practice Thursday at the Rams’ training complex in Woodland Hills.

Saints coach Kellen Moore spoke to his team before the workout about staying out of non-football conflict against the Rams, and it responded with a gentlemanly session before the teams meet again Saturday at SoFi Stadium for their second preseason game.

“We acknowledged some of the things that happened on Tuesday,” Moore said of his pre-practice talk. “Thought our guys were focused, Rams were focused, and it was a really good, clean practice.”

The Saints and the Cowboys had a chaotic workout, but Moore pointed out that New Orleans also had no disciplinary transgressions a week ago when it hosted a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Rams and Saints wrapped up their workout after just over an hour, keeping it shorter than scheduled — but only because the Saints felt they had done enough after two joint practices in three days.

New Orleans also had a handful of injury departures that didn’t appear to be serious, according to Moore. Offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz and defensive tackle John Ridgeway both limped off the field, while cornerback Dalys Beanum left riding on a cart.

“This was big-time workload,” Moore said. “We were pushing it pretty good with (joint practices on both) Tuesday (and) Thursday. That’s just the way the schedule worked out. It’s probably not the dream scenario of doing joint practices, but I thought it was excellent work for the guys. Almost can view it as kind of that peak point of training camp with the back-to-back right there.”

The first-team units got 45 plays against each other in Woodland Hills, with the second-stringers getting 25 plays split between Rams quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson, who threw an interception to the Saints’ TJ Hall. The teams cut the workout a bit short by dropping a two-minute drill session.

Stafford and Adams connect

Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams got ample work together against the Saints’ first-team defense in what amounts to the stars’ preseason, since neither will be suiting up for any of the Rams’ three preseason games. Stafford repeatedly found Adams at all depths of the field during the joint practice, including a nice connection on a long pass for a touchdown.

Stafford and Adams got almost no practice time together a year ago in training camp because of Stafford’s injury limitations, but the veterans’ connection has grown even stronger with daily work together this summer.

“They’ve got a great feel,” coach Sean McVay said. “I think today was a really good day for those guys being able to connect against tight, sticky coverage. It’s been awesome, but they’re two outstanding people, outstanding players, and it’s really fun to watch. I love what I’ve seen from those guys.”

Stafford otherwise rarely threw the ball far down the field against the Saints. Ty Simpson played along with Stetson Bennett, but the rookie threw a couple of interceptions and didn’t look as sharp as he did during his preseason debut last weekend in Kansas City.

Aaron Donald workouts upcoming

McVay said Aaron Donald is planning to do more workouts for the Rams before he decides whether to end his 2 1/2-year retirement — and the head coach thinks a decision could be close.

“I would love to be able to have all this stuff figured out, but like I told you guys from the beginning, he’s earned the right,” McVay said. “I know he’s feeling good, and I think he will continue to work out. I’m hopeful that we’ll have some answers on that sooner than later.”

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer