Commanders snap Seattle’s 12-game winning streak, beat the Seahawks 33-31

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes, and Kain Medrano returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown to help the Washington Commanders hand Seattle its first loss since November, 33-31 on Sunday.

The Seahawks (2-1) had won 12 straight, including their postseason run to last season’s Super Bowl title, but Mariota was solid in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, and three crucial turnovers enabled Washington (1-2) to win its home opener.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 10 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks, and he even completed a short throw on a trick play in the final quarter, but Sam Darnold was intercepted twice in his return from his Week 1 glute injury.

After Washington had taken a 27-24 lead, Medrano picked off Darnold’s pass over the middle and ran it back all the way to put the Commanders two scores ahead with 3:57 to play. However, a penalty during the celebration moved the extra point back 15 yards, and Drew Stevens missed it.

Darnold immediately found Smith-Njigba for three straight completions, and his 7-yard scoring pass to Cooper Kupp cut the lead to two with 2:51 to go.

Washington, which was 1 for 11 on third down to that point, converted two on the final drive to run out the clock. Rachaad White caught the Seahawks off guard on a third-and-9 run, going 19 yards around right end. Then Mariota ran for 9 yards on third-and-7 to seal the win.

Seattle’s Jadarian Price fumbled early in the game, giving Washington the ball at the Seattle 21, and then the rookie running back didn’t touch the ball again until the second half. The Commanders took advantage of the short field, opening the scoring on Mariota’s 6-yard touchdown pass to White.

Washington nearly took a 14-0 lead, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s long TD run was called back for an illegal formation penalty. Seattle tied it at 7 in the second quarter on Darnold’s 1-yard scoring pass to Smith-Njigba.

The Commanders went back ahead on an 11-yard touchdown strike from Mariota to Treylon Burks. Then Jason Myers and Stevens traded 57-yard field goals in the final minute of the half.

Mariota threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin to make it 24-10. The Seahawks answered with a 60-yard touchdown drive. On first down from the Washington 13, Darnold found tight end Eric Saubert, who appeared to lose the ball as he neared the goal line, only to regain control of it in the end zone. The touchdown cut the lead in half.

An 11-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to Smith-Njigba with 11:53 left in the fourth tied it at 24.

Injuries

Seahawks: S Nick Emmanwori injured a hamstring in the first half.

Commanders: LB Leo Chenal was carted off with a neck injury in the second quarter. … G Lucas Patrick injured an ankle in the first half.

Up next

Seahawks: Host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

Commanders: Face Indianapolis on Sunday in London.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer