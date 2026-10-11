49ers LB Dre Greenlaw ejected after head-butting a Seahawks player

SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected after head-butting Seattle’s Ernest Jones IV after he delivered a late hit on the Seahawks sideline.

The infraction came in the second quarter on Sunday when Sam Darnold scrambled and was hit late by Greenlaw after going out of bounds, leading to a personal foul.

Several Seahawks defenders immediately confronted Greenlaw after the hit and Greenlaw responded by head-butting Jones, who wasn’t wearing a helmet. Jones was bleeding after the hit and Greenlaw was ejected.

Greenlaw has been ejected at least two other times in his career. He had a sideline altercation with Philadelphia’s head of security Dom DiSandro in 2023 and was also disqualified for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Justin Herbert in 2022.

Greenlaw was also suspended for one game last season when he played in Denver for berating an official after a win over the New York Giants and was fined $11,941 for taunting the Broncos’ sideline in a win last week.

Greenlaw returned to San Francisco this season after playing for the Broncos in 2025. He has 37 tackles in five games.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer