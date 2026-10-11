49ers WR Deebo Samuel leaves game with hamstring injury

SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury after he left the field late in the third quarter.

Samuel fumbled at the 49ers 35 and was motionless on the field for several seconds before limping to the sideline.

Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe recovered the ball and the Seahawks kicked a field goal four plays later to extend their lead to 26-21.

Samuel had two receptions for 21 yards and two carries for 4 yards before leaving the game.

The game had seven total turnovers through three quarters.

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By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press