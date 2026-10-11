Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
67.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

49ers WR Deebo Samuel leaves game with hamstring injury

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury after he left the field late in the third quarter.

Samuel fumbled at the 49ers 35 and was motionless on the field for several seconds before limping to the sideline.

Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe recovered the ball and the Seahawks kicked a field goal four plays later to extend their lead to 26-21.

Samuel had two receptions for 21 yards and two carries for 4 yards before leaving the game.

The game had seven total turnovers through three quarters.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By SHANE LANTZ
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.