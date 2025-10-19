Charlotte FC beats the Union 2-0 to clinch a top 4 seed in the playoffs

Skip to main content
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Wilfried Zaha and Kerwin Vargas scored six-minutes apart in the first half, Kristijan Kahlina recorded his 12th clean sheet of the season, and Charlotte FC beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night to clinch a top four seed in the playoffs for the first time in club history.

Charlotte (19-13-2) became the 11th team in MLS history to win at least 13 home games in a single season, excluding the shootout era.

Zaha is the fifth first-year player since 2020 — joining Anders Dreyer and Philip Zinckernagel this season — to score at least 10 goals and record at least 10 assists.

Philadelphia (20-8-6), one of the league’s top defenses, allowed multiple goals for just the second time since May 24.

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake entered with the third-most clean sheets in the Eastern Conference this season with nine.

