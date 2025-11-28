Getafe closes on top six after win over Elche in La Liga

GETAFE, Spain (AP) — A second-half goal from Mauro Arambarri gave Getafe a 1-0 win over Elche and lifted it to the edge of the top six in La Liga on Friday.

The result brought Getafe back to winning ways after consecutive 1-0 defeats to Atletico Madrid and Mallorca. Getafe was in seventh place, a point behind Espanyol and Real Betis, both of which have a game in hand.

With 56 minutes gone, Uruguayan midfielder Arambarri got a touch on Kiko Femenia’s shot to nudge it into the Elche goal.

Although Elche had two-thirds of the ball it didn’t threaten as much as its possession indicated and David Soria was solid between the posts for Getafe.

It was a disappointing result for a team that last weekend twice gave up a goal advantage to Real Madrid in a match that ended 2-2.

It was the seventh league match in a row without a win for Elche, which was in 12th.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer