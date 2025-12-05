World Cup match schedule to come into focus as draw begins at Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2026 World Cup draw will begin Friday with a wintry feel as snow fell outside the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with 189 days to go before the expanded 48-nation tournament.

There were long lines outside the complex even at 7 a.m. as workers and media filed through with Secret Service agents securing the area. Presidents Donald Trump of the U.S. and Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico were expected to attend along with Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Frustrated he hasn’t been awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, Trump was likely to be given FIFA’s first peace prize during the ceremony to determine matches for the first round of the 104-game tournament, to be played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

A red carpet was laid outside the arts center, taken over this year by Trump and his supporters. Retired stars Tom Brady of the NFL, Shaquille O’Neal of the NBA and Wayne Gretzky of the NHL along with three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge were to assist in a ceremony run by former England captain Rio Ferdinand.

All 11 of the highest-ranked teams were in the draw, with No. 12 Italy among 22 nations competing in playoffs for the final six berths to be decided March 31.

The tournament opens June 11 in Mexico City. The U.S., which reached the semifinals at the inaugural World Cup in 1930 and has gotten as far as the quarterfinals only one other time in 2002, starts the next day in Inglewood, California. Canada kicks off in Toronto.

All games from the quarterfinals on will be in the U.S., which is using 11 NFL stadiums. Sites for most games and kickoff times are to be announced Saturday.

