Spain ends year as top team in FIFA men’s soccer rankings

By AP News
ZURICH (AP) — Spain will end 2025 as the top men’s team in the FIFA rankings.

There were limited changes in the new rankings published Monday, after the previous standings had been released on Nov. 19.

The top 10 remain unchanged with, in order, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia following Spain.

Spain won World Cup Group E qualifying and will meet Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde in Group H at the 2026 tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA said Vietnam, which climbed three places to 107th in the rankings, registered the biggest leap.

The next rankings will be published on Jan. 19.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

