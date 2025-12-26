Predators take on the Blues after overtime win

Nashville Predators (16-16-4, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (14-16-8, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -120, Predators +100; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the St. Louis Blues after the Predators took down the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime.

St. Louis is 14-16-8 overall with a 4-5-0 record against the Central Division. The Blues have a -34 scoring differential, with 95 total goals scored and 129 allowed.

Nashville has a 5-6-2 record in Central Division games and a 16-16-4 record overall. The Predators have an 11-5-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The Predators won 5-2 in the previous meeting. Filip Forsberg led the Predators with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faulk has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has 11 goals and 21 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored eight goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press