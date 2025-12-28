Jets bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (19-14-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-17-4, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to end their five-game skid when they play the Edmonton Oilers.

Winnipeg has a 15-17-4 record overall and an 8-7-2 record in home games. The Jets have a -5 scoring differential, with 105 total goals scored and 110 allowed.

Edmonton is 9-11-3 on the road and 19-14-6 overall. The Oilers are first in league play with 37 power-play goals.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has scored 18 goals with 27 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 24 goals and 44 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored eight goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press