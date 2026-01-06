Skip to main content
Nottingham Forest seals late 2-1 win at West Ham to pile pressure on former manager Nuno

By AP News
Britain Premier League Soccer

LONDON (AP) — Nottingham Forest piled the pressure on former manager Nuno Espirito Santo with a 2-1 win at West Ham on Tuesday.

Morgan Gibbs-White won and then converted a penalty in the 89th minute to seal a crucial victory in a clash between two teams fighting for survival in the Premier League.

Forest moved seven points clear of West Ham and the relegation zone. Defeat extended West Ham’s winless run to 10 games in the league and likely raise questions over Nuno’s position after less than four months in the job.

Nuno was fired by Forest earlier this season after a fallout with owner Evangelos Marinakis and was quickly hired by West Ham to boost its bid stay in England’s top flight. But he has managed just two wins in 16 games — losing nine.

The latest defeat came despite West Ham going ahead through Murillo’s own goal in the 13th.

Nicolas Dominguez headed in an equalizer 10 minutes into the second half. Late on, when West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola crashed into Gibbs-White, Forest had the chance to seal the win, following a VAR review.

Gibbs-White, who took a heavy blow to the face, stepped up and fired his spot kick down the center of the goal for his sixth of the season.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

