Wild in action against the Islanders after overtime victory

New York Islanders (24-15-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (26-11-8, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the New York Islanders after the Wild took down the Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime.

Minnesota is 26-11-8 overall and 13-4-5 at home. The Wild are 10th in league play with 140 total goals (averaging 3.1 per game).

New York is 24-15-5 overall and 10-7-3 in road games. The Islanders are 10-3-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Wild won the last meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 26 goals and 23 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 21 goals and 12 assists for the Islanders. Simon Holmstrom has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press