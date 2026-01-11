Arsenal routs Portsmouth 4-1 in the FA Cup as Gabriel Martinelli scores a hat trick

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Gabriel Martinelli scored a hat trick as Arsenal advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 win at Portsmouth on Sunday.

Martinelli’s treble helped the Premier League leader come back from going a goal down to the second-tier Championship team inside three minutes.

Colby Bishop stunned Arsenal with the opening goal at Fratton Park, but the lead only lasted five minutes after Andre Dozzell scored an own goal.

Martinelli put the visitors ahead with a flicked header in the 25th. He slid in for his second six minutes after the break and headed in his hat-trick goal in the 72nd. It was the first time the Brazilian had scored a hat trick for Arsenal.

Victory could have been even more emphatic if Noni Madueke had converted from the penalty spot in the first half.

Record 14-time FA Cup winner Arsenal last lifted the trophy in Mikel Arteta’s first season as manager in 2020. It was the last major honor the London club won, but victory against Portsmouth maintains its three-pronged trophy pursuit along with the Premier League title and the Champions League.

Top flight Leeds was also behind to Championship opposition, but recovered from 1-0 down to beat Derby 3-1 at Pride Park.

Third-tier Mansfield pulled off an upset to beat Championship side Sheffield United 4-3 and Norwich routed Walsall 5-1, with Jovon Makama scoring a hat trick.

